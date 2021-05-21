Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading 50.1% Lower Over Last Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.49 million and $357,336.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.40 or 0.00490855 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004817 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00134924 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00020037 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

