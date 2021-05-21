EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

