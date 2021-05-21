Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) PT Raised to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eneti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NETI stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15. Eneti has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,583,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

