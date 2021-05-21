Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.05. The stock had a trading volume of 68,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,274. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

