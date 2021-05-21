Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up to $130.67

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $130.67, but opened at $143.40. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $140.63, with a volume of 26,033 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 8,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,478,994.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 118,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,966,955.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

