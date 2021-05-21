EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.740-5.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $96.16.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

NPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating for the company.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $428,790 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

