Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,173.54% and a negative return on equity of 128.04%.

NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.41. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

ENTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

