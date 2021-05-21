Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,184 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dover worth $25,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 532.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after buying an additional 409,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dover by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after buying an additional 358,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dover by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after buying an additional 270,843 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Dover by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after buying an additional 225,807 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $148.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $89.13 and a 12-month high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

