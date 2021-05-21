Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,977 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Aspen Technology worth $25,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $141.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.02 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.