Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 399,135 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 175.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $23,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after acquiring an additional 579,210 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

