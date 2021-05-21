Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,029 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $23,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $212,000. Michael B. Yongue raised its position in McKesson by 40.7% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in McKesson by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McKesson by 504.8% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.85.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $3,014,461. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK opened at $200.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

