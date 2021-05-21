Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $24,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,841,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,153,000 after buying an additional 96,230 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $48.55 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25.

