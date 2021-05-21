Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $22.08 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $22,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Qorvo by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after buying an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $177.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.07 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.80.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,698 shares of company stock valued at $958,258 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.