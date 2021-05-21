Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.62 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $24,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,529 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

