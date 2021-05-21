Enzyme Trading Down 45.6% This Week (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. Enzyme has a market cap of $109.35 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $60.99 or 0.00163086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00067552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00992203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

