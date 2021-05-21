EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.16.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $80.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.84 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $86.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

