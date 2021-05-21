EOSDT (EOSDT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $490,158.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $490,158.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00063349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00382692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00204263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004109 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.11 or 0.00878015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

