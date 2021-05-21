ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

ePlus stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,089. ePlus has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,299,413. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

