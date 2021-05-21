Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,590,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Equifax makes up approximately 2.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Equifax worth $287,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Equifax by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equifax by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.31. 747,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,391. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.91. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $242.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.