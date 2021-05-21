Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Get Equillium alerts:

EQ stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $192.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.