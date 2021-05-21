Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $158.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $112.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

