Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.21, for a total transaction of C$560,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,886,997.27.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total transaction of C$141,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$139,600.00.

TSE EQB opened at C$143.01 on Friday. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$55.80 and a 52 week high of C$153.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$133.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$115.92.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.0199991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.67.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

