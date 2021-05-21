Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $26.85 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $22,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

