Era Swap Hits 1-Day Volume of $100,236.00 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $145,620.05 and approximately $100,236.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Era Swap has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00074766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $472.89 or 0.01159827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.84 or 0.09741409 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec.

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

