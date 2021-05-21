ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 36,643 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 38.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 57,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,326. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $51.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35.

