ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. 52,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,183. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

