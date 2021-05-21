ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,425 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 270,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 58,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 56,257 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average of $116.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.90 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

