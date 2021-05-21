ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 58 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IVV traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.81. 167,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,770. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $424.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $414.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.69.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

