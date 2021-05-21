ESBC (ESBC) Price Down 34.4% Over Last Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. ESBC has a total market cap of $441,313.35 and $49,420.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,962,445 coins and its circulating supply is 27,683,111 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

