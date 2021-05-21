Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

