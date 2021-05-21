Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Trading Down 39.8% This Week

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $405,837.43 and $335.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00010813 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.06 or 0.01031231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00098632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.40 or 0.09328631 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

