ETHplode Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 66.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. ETHplode has a total market cap of $24,849.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00068691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $369.29 or 0.00999776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00098680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.98 or 0.09156099 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,871,915 coins and its circulating supply is 43,857,815 coins. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

