EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%.

EDRY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 127,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

