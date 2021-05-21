Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Evergy were worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Evergy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.90 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

