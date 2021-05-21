Exeedme Price Down 59% Over Last Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 59% against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $12.73 million and $742,073.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00062408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.45 or 0.00365851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00197164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004163 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.97 or 0.00851592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,618,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.