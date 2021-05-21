Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 833 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,190,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $126.90 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.94 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average is $124.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

