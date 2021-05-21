Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $624.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.63 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $626.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

