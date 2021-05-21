Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises about 1.4% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $23,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $73.59.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 266,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $16,654,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,594,230 shares of company stock worth $109,265,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

