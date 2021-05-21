Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117,121 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $15,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $18.70 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

