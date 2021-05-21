eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down to $28.16

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.16, but opened at $26.65. eXp World shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 3,631 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,719,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00. Insiders sold 532,500 shares of company stock worth $22,652,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

