Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 29.68% from the company’s previous close.

EXPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,805.56 ($36.65).

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,702 ($35.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,684.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,676.44.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

