Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXE. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Leede Jones Gab reissued a buy rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extendicare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.96.

EXE stock opened at C$8.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$722.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.06 and a 12-month high of C$8.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.86.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 76.56%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

