Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.14

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.14 and last traded at C$8.13, with a volume of 25110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.08.

EXE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Extendicare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.96.

Get Extendicare alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$723.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.86.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.56%.

Extendicare Company Profile (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.