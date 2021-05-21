extraDNA Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $257,888.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $818,949.31 and approximately $257,888.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,486.34 or 1.00662908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00037234 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.33 or 0.01305966 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.05 or 0.00521086 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00341792 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00108481 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004712 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

