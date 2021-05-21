Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Trading Up 6.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 55,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,425,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Specifically, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,317 shares of company stock worth $2,643,376. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 10.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

