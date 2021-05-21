Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an inline rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.46.

NYSE:XOM opened at $58.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a market cap of $249.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 429,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

