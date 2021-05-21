F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Cut by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,036,000 after buying an additional 109,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $120,879,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after buying an additional 62,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,937 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total transaction of $349,860.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,200 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.03 and a 200-day moving average of $187.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.