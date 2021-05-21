Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is United Maritime Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.5% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.20. The company had a trading volume of 225,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,355,334. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.13. The firm has a market cap of $899.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total value of $11,661,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,897,227 shares of company stock worth $563,605,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

