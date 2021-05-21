Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,897,227 shares of company stock worth $563,605,072. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

NASDAQ FB opened at $318.61 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.67 and a 200-day moving average of $281.13. The firm has a market cap of $903.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

