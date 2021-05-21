Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $884,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 253,315.0% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 50,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,663 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,897,227 shares of company stock valued at $563,605,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $318.61 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $903.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

